Olivia Dunne Appears To Take A Shot At Breckie Hill

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne’s ongoing feud with Breckie Hill doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

Hill’s popularity is growing, and she’s known for looking a lot like the LSU gymnast. The two don’t appear to be huge fans of each other.

Hill recently appeared in a Daniel Mac video pretending to be Olivia Dunne, and infamously called her a “mean” person and a “b*tch.”

Ever since, the two have been taking not-so-subtle jabs at each other. Admittedly, it does seem like the feud is pretty one sided with Breckie Hill, who has the smaller following, driving it.

Olivia Dunne fires back at Breckie Hill.

Well, apparently, Dunne had enough of thinking Breckie Hill is stealing her flow, and appeared to finally return a little fire.

Hill recently shared a viral TikTok video joking around being on a clothing hanger in a closet.

Dunne decided to copy her down to nearly the exact same detail of the video, including wearing black. The LSU star seems to have had enough of having her flow copied and decided it was time to hit back.

Dunne/Hill is becoming a great internet rivalry.

Admittedly, there is a stunning similarity between the two when it comes to their appearances. You could easily see Breckie Hill while scrolling and think it’s Olivia Dunne.

However, there is a considerable gap when it comes to their audiences. Dunne has 11.3 million followers between TikTok and Instagram.

Breckie Hill is sitting at right around three million. The gap is significant, and it makes sense why she might be using Dunne to shine a little attention on herself.

Olivia Dunne appears to escalate feud with Breckie Hill. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While this might be a very mild response, the Breckie Hill/Dunne feud is certainly starting to become some of the best content online. One’s a powerhouse and the other is doing her best to make a name for herself. As we all know, you come for the king (queen in this case), you best not miss. Dunne could start flexing her muscles and substantially larger following and all bets could be off. Fortunately for you all, we’ll be following it like a hawk here at OutKick.