Olivia Dunne Steals The Show At The ESPYs, Drops Mega-Cringe Joke

Olivia Dunne showed up and showed out Wednesday night at the ESPYs.

The popular LSU athlete was in the house for one of ESPN’s very few successful products. In fact, outside of College GameDay and “Monday Night Football,” the ESPYs might be the only other thing ESPN produces that’s worth watching outside of live events.

As we all know, Dunne can’t go anywhere without putting on a show, and Wednesday night wasn’t any different.

She had the whole internet talking from the moment she hit the red carpet.

Olivia Dunne draws plenty of attention at the ESPYs. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne drops incredibly awkward joke.

While Olivia Dunne might be a star on the red carpet – there’s no real debate about that – she might want to leave the comedy to Dave Chappelle, Tim Dillon and Shane Gillis.

It’s just not in her bag, and that became clear Wednesday night. Dunne tried to joke about how being surrounded by “elite athletes” and how it’s not different than a “normal day at LSU.”

The timing was atrocious and the reaction was so vanilla it was like the ice cream you feed a child. Cringe. Absolutely cringe, and you never go full cringe.

The Tigers are taking over the @ESPYS like it's just a normal day at LSU 😎@livvydunne x @LSUwbkb pic.twitter.com/2Uen0xXtY6 — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) July 13, 2023

Dunne is still a star, despite the awkward joke.

The good news for Olivia Dunne is that she doesn’t earn her money cracking jokes. Olivia Dunne earns her money thanks to having more than 11.4 million followers between TikTok and Instagram.

That translates to huge NIL earnings. The LSU gymnast recently revealed she earns north of $500,000 for a single sponsored post.

That’s enough money to buy a house in many places in America, and Dunne earns it for hitting send once on Instagram. What a life to be living.

I guess you can drop all the awkward jokes you want when you’re swimming in cash. Who are we to judge?

Olivia Dunne goes viral with cringe joke about LSU at the ESPYs. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

While she stole the show on the red carpet and then bombed on the mic, there’s still no doubt Livvy is a hit with fans.

That’s definitely not going to change at any point in the near future.