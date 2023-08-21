Olivia Dunne Celebrates The School Year Starting With Bikini Pictures

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne’s summer of fun is over, and it’s time to get back in the classroom.

LSU starts classes Monday, and that means thousands of students in Baton Rouge will break out their computers, textbooks, notes and get back to work learning.

For most students, it’s just business as usual. The average LSU student likely didn’t do anything too crazy over summer break.

Some probably did, but most likely just relaxed and earned a little cash with a summer job.

Olivia Dunne has been on an incredible content run. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Olivia Dunne’s summer of fun comes to an end.

Well, Olivia Dunne isn’t your average student. She’s the most famous female college athlete in the country.

She’s spent the past several months lighting up social media, starring in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and unloading a content run rarely seen on the internet.

Well, her summer of fun is also over, and it’s time for her to get back to work in the classroom and for the Tigers on the mat.

How did she celebrate the end of her summer vacation? With a massive summer Instagram photo dump that included multiple bikini pictures. She’s dropping content right until the end.

Dunne had an incredible summer run.

Technically, summer doesn’t end until late September. However, everyone knows the realistic end of summer is when everyone has to return to school.

The first day of classes marks the end of the fun and games….for the most part. It’s easy to forget Olivia Dunne is still a student.

She does take classes in-between going viral on the internet and earning millions from NIL deals.

Olivia Dunne celebrates her summer ending with bikini photos. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

While she’s still a student chasing a degree, it’s obvious her real skills are printing cash online thanks to her outrageously massive following.

That translates into money. The good news for her is the content stream likely isn’t ending just because class is starting. Something tells me she’ll still be pumping out content left and right for her millions of followers. Dunne had a hell of a run over her summer break. Now, it’s time to see what she can do with classes underway.