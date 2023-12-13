Olivia Dunne Puts Basketball Skills On Display, Launches Air Ball: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne might be a content star, but she’s not going to be suiting up for Kim Mulkey in the near future.

The LSU star is a dominant gymnast and has been a social media star for years. Not only is Dunne a star online, but her fame continues to rise like a rocket ship headed for the moon.

She’s been in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for two straight years, has 12.3 million followers between TikTok and Instagram and seems to only be getting more and more famous with every passing day.

Olivia Dunne goes viral with basketball video.

You know what else LSU has other than Dunne putting up numbers? The defending national champs in women’s basketball.

Just don’t expect to see Dunne suiting up next to Angel Reese and getting a double double. She posted a video of herself launching an air ball before rebounding with a banked three shot. If the bank is open, you might as well use it.

However, even a banked three isn’t going to save her less than impressive form and release.

While Olivia Dunne might not be a basketball player, at least one of her followers had fun with the moment and used it to take a shot at former LSU star and current NBA player Ben Simmons.

Olivia Dunne follower roasts Ben Simmons on basketball video. (Credit: TikTok/Olivia Dunne)

To be fair, Dunne shouldn’t feel too bad. Basketball isn’t a sport that can be easily transferred into from another sport.

There used to be a video online of college hockey players attempting to play basketball, and it was honestly even worse than Dunne’s loose form. It appears that video is no longer up. If I was in it, I wouldn’t want it up either given how bad it was.

The good news for Dunne is that she isn’t making millions of dollars to cut hard, make backdoor screens to the hoop and launch threes….even if she banked one in.

She’s paid to be a content star, and who am I to judge? I was a downright atrocious high school basketball player, although I could release the ball without chest launching it at the hoop.

Best of luck to Dunne on crafting her basketball skills. In the meantime, she can get back to putting up huge numbers on Instagram and TikTok.