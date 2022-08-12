Olivia Culpo Does Viral Wine Challenge, Camille Kostek Channels Farrah Fawcett & Sonic Has A Pickle Juice Slush

Hello Screencaps gang! First time contributor, longtime reader.

As Joe said yesterday, this is still very much his baby. Think of me as the teenaged babysitter hired to keep the kids alive while he’s out to dinner and a movie with the missus.

Is it going to be the same as when mom and dad are home? No. But we’re going to order some pizza, watch a movie, and make the best of it until they get back home.

Who knows? We might just get wild, eat some ice cream, and stay up past our bedtime.

What I’m really trying to say is, we’ll get through this the best we can until Joe is back with his regularly scheduled program on Monday.

How about a quick intro before we get started. I am a real person and definitely not a rapper. I live just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina with my wife and kids. And yes that is a Steve Largent jersey I have on in my pic.

Now that we have that out of the way let’s try to have a little fun!

Little Leaguers are built different

I don’t know about you, but when I was coming up we hit home runs that landed just a few feet past the fence if it cleared it entirely at all. We also spent our free time running around outside or playing on the Nintendo.

Little Leaguers these days are cranking 330 foot bombs and spending their free time buried in their phones. With their phones comes access to an endless adult movie collection. That means they’re growing up a little faster these days.

With that comes adult actresses being listed as the favorite actor/actress of 11-year-olds.

NO WAY, WHO APPROVED THIS? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6hNpzk1k50 — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) August 10, 2022

What took them so long?

Good news, the CDC finally joined the party and officially dropped quarantines, school screenings and social distancing “recommendations.” Better late than never I say. I’m sure it’s all so they can prepare for the next pandemic.

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

but have u seen my sex tape pic.twitter.com/aCBqIRz4sH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2022

Former @USFLBreakers QB @KyleSloter is in attendance for the Field of Dreams Game… AND just caught a foul ball 🤯



Watch Cubs-Reds on FOX and the FOX Sports App! pic.twitter.com/xBHpda2w81 — USFL (@USFL) August 12, 2022

Here it is:



A Harry Caray hologram sings “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at the Field of Dreamspic.twitter.com/Uey8Ma87FG — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 12, 2022

Every Nerf football has some stories to tell… pic.twitter.com/CnqdBWTTOg — 80s Sports N Stuff (@80sSportsNStuff) August 11, 2022