Videos by OutKick

Olivia Culpo certainly seems to be enjoying a little rest and relaxation on her bachelorette party.

Culpo and 49ers star RB Christian McCaffrey got engaged earlier in 2023, and they’re one of the biggest power couples in the world of sports and entertainment.

He’s an electric running back capable of making virtually any play on the field. The man is a legit star, and one of the most important players the 49ers have.

As for Culpo, she’s been a famous model for years at this point, and she definitely understands the content game. She didn’t get 5.3 million followers by accident, and she’s now crushing the game on her bachelorette party.

Olivia Culpo rocks bikini on bachelorette party in Mexico. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Olivia Culpo drops bachelorette party content.

Obviously, you can’t go on a bachelorette party and not bring a camera along. Did it even happen if it’s not chronicled on Instagram?

Fortunately for her millions of fans, Culpo definitely made sure to document the trip, and it appears she’s having a lot of fun in Cabo.

Culpo goes viral while in Mexico for bachelorette party.

There’s no doubt Culpo knows how to move the needle when it comes to the internet, and those skills are currently on full display while she’s in Mexico.

Something tells me Olivia Culpo’s bachelorette party is a shade different than the average woman’s. I’m not an expert by any measure on bachelorette parties, but don’t most women just go to Nashville or something similar and hit the bars?

Culpo got a private jet and flew to Cabo with an absolute squad of women with her. Life is a little different when you’re rich and engaged to a man who has earned tens of millions of dollars throughout his NFL career. It allows the budget to be just a shade higher.

Something tells me there’s plenty more content on the way from Olivia Culpo going into whenever the wedding is. She’s simply killing the bachelorette party game.