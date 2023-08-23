Oliver Anthony Strikes Gold Again With New Song ‘I Want To Go Home’

Videos by OutKick

Oliver Anthony is keeping his momentum rolling, and has dropped his new hit song “I Want To Go Home.”

The country/folk singer blew up out of nowhere a few weeks ago with “Rich Men North Of Richmond.” The song shot to the top of the charts as soon as it caught fire on Twitter.

Anthony went from being a singer nobody had heard of to being a major name in music pretty much overnight. The anti-woke song called out government officials for turning a blind eye to the problems of the common man.

Oliver Anthony posts a new song.

It resonated with a lot of people, and as of Wednesday morning is still the top song on iTunes. Well, it might soon be bumped off by “I Want To Go Home.”

Anthony dropped it late Tuesday afternoon, and as of Wednesday morning, the ballad about being on the brink of war, farmers and economic hardship has right around 950,000 views.

You can give it a listen below.

Anthony is turning into a legit star.

There’s no question that Oliver Anthony has touched a lot of people with his music. He blew up out of nowhere.

Just a month ago, nobody had any idea he existed. Now, he has more than 450,000 subscribers on YouTube. It’s been an incredible journey over the past couple weeks.

Why do people like him? It’s not hard to figure out. It’s the same reason people like Zach Bryan’s music. Authenticity sells and it matters. A lot of music is manufactured by studios for mass appeal. Doesn’t mean the music isn’t good. Just means it’s not really authentic.

Oliver Anthony is as authentic as it gets. Anthony is from North Carolina and worked several plant jobs, according to the New York Post. He dropped out of high school before getting his GED. That’s as authentic and real as it gets.

Where will he go from here? The smart money is that he’ll continue to blow up. People can’t get enough of his music, and he continues to drop hits.