Oliver Anthony Cancels Show Over Ticket Prices: ‘That’s Horsesh*t’

Oliver Anthony doesn’t want fans paying a lot of money to see him play his music.

Anthony skyrocketed to the top of the charts after “Rich Men North of Richmond” blew up, and went viral. He’s now one of the biggest names in country music with a heavy emphasis on the folk/neo-Western part of the genre.

Despite booming popularity, he doesn’t want to cash in on off expensive ticket prices. He released a video earlier in the week ripping the fact tickets to his show at Cotton Eyed Joe in Knoxville, Tennessee cost nearly $100.

He wasn’t pleased at all, and made his feelings crystal clear.

“Don’t pay $100 for a ticket. That’s horsesh*t. If we’ve got to cancel the venue and play somewhere else, we will. I didn’t agree to it and I don’t want you to pay it. So, please don’t. I’m just trying to get the word out now,” Anthony told his fans when explaining his frustration with the situation.

He further wrote in the caption, “My shows should never cost more than $40, ideally no more than $25. Hell, out of the 4 shows we have currently done, 2 of them have been completely free. This will get straightened out tonight. Hold off on buying tickets for now.”

Anthony later officially canceled the show and wrote, “Cotton Eyed Joe has been cancelled. I am so sorry about all of this. I will do better next time. We are still learning.”

Oliver Anthony is a man of the people.

People love Oliver Anthony because he comes off as very authentic and real. People crave that in a world that increasingly feels like it lacks all authenticity and realness.

The man sings about the struggles of the common and how the elites are crushing the working poor. That’s why his music resonates with so many people.

The fact he was willing to cancel a show over ticket prices and declare nobody should ever pay more than $40 for a show is further proof he’s a man of the people.

He could easily charge way more than $100 and people would pay it. He’s become a superstar over the past couple weeks. Yet, he refuses to perform for high prices many of his fans might not be able to afford.

It will be awesome for fans if he sticks to never charging more than $40 for a show. That’s an incredibly affordable price, and will only make Oliver Anthony more popular with fans.