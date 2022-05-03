Former Chicago Bears C Olin Kreutz Fired After Alleged Attack On Coworker

Olin Kreutz is a former Chicago Bears center. And following a Monday incident, the Bears are no longer the only organization claiming Kruetz as an ex-employee.

Kreutz, 44, was fired by CHGO Sports, a Chicago-centric sports media company, on Monday after he allegedly attacked one of his coworkers. Details of the incident have not been disclosed, though CHGO did confirm that the victim of the attack is OK.

The sports site released a statement via Twitter late Monday, announcing that Kreutz – who had served as a Bears game day analyst, amongst other roles – had been relieved of his duties.

“On Monday morning, an incident occurred in which Olin Kreutz physically attacked a CHGO employee. Effective immediately, Olin Kreutz is no longer with CHGO. Although we were shocked by the incident, we are thankful that the employee is OK. The health and safety of our employees is of the utmost importance and we will not tolerate any action that puts that in jeopardy.”

Kreutz had been employed by the company since 2019. Prior to that, he played 14 seasons in the NFL, all but one as a member of the Bears. He was named a Pro Bowler six times.

Upon seeing CHGO’s tweet announcing his termination, Kreutz replied with a picture of Mike Tyson accompanying a quote from the former heavyweight champion of the world: “Social media made y’all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it.”

Last fall, Kreutz was among 122 modern-era nominees considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. Though he failed to secure a spot in Canton, it’s obvious he still has a fighter’s chance to one day be enshrined.

