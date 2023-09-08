Ole Miss – Tulane May Be The Greatest Uniform Matchup In College Football History

Videos by OutKick

Ole Miss’ trip to New Orleans to take on Tulane on Saturday is one of the marquee matchups of the Week 2 slate. The expectation is for both ranked teams to score, and score in bunches, but on the off-chance that the contest ends up being a dud, at least both programs are blessing our eyes with some of the best uniforms in all of college football.

Tulane’s elite uniforms fly under the radar a bit simply because the Green Wave plays in the AAC, but anyone who hasn’t seen the team’s light blue threads and the white helmet featuring the angry wave, they’ll be blown away on Saturday afternoon.

Ole Miss, who knows a thing or two about powder blue helmets and jerseys, will be going with an all-white look in New Orleans. The Rebels, as they did a year ago, will wear a different uniform combination each week during the season.

This week against the Green Wave, Ole Miss’ white helmet with the powder blue stripe and outline certainly stands out. This isn’t a new helmet, but one that fans always love when they bring it out.

When it comes to Ole Miss, the old-school traditionalist fans don’t exactly love that the team has introduced all of these new looks and gone away from the traditional navy lids and grey pants.

However, in today’s world of college football, if you’re staying put and not making flashy changes then you’re sort of falling behind.

Only a select few programs – the Alabamas, Texas’, and USCs of the world – can get away with keeping with the same old, same old and get away with it.

Ole Miss and Tulane kick off at 3:30 ET on Saturday.

