Ole Miss football did not wear the same uniform twice during the 2023 season. The Rebels rocked a different helmet/jersey/pants combination for all 12 regular season games.

Although there is a debate to be had about which uniform combination was the best, there is no debate as to which combination was the flashiest or most unique. Ole Miss partnered with RealTree Camo to roll out WAV3 helmets back in late September.

Realtree Camo founder Bill Jordan caught passes from Archie Manning in Oxford back in the day and his son Tyler is also a Rebel. Lane Kiffin is quite the sportsman in his own right.

As a result, ever since Kiffin took over, there has been an increasing relationship between the “#1 resource in camouflage” and the Rebels football program. It led to the camouflage lids.

And now there may be more coming! *eyeballs emoji*

Ole Miss hosted many of its top recruits over the weekend. Kiffin broke out all the bling for the visitors who stepped into his office— rings, watches, Jordans, etc.

In one of the photos from the weekend, there was an interesting image printed out on the table. It depicted a mock-up of a new WAV3 helmet that was more blue than white.

Mock Ole Miss helmet

When asked about the possibility of a “powder” blue camo helmet in 2023, Tyler Jordan suggested that it is a matter of when, not if. Kiffin can pull the trigger (pun intended) at any time and Realtree will get it done!

We are capable of doing just about anything y’all want 😎 Lane Kiffin has seen all our options! — Tyler Jordan

Ole Miss already rolled out the first Realtree Camo helmet in college football history. It sounds like there may be more on the way soon!