Ole Miss Player Has Helmet Stolen After Arkansas Loss, Gets It Back Following Police Foot Chase

Just when you thought you’d seen it all in college football, one Arkansas fan decided to test his luck with a football player. Following the win over Ole Miss, a fan was seen taking the helmet of Rebels LB Troy Brown and running through the stands.

Now, we’ve seen incidents in the past where a fan might take a towel or some item from the visiting team’s bench when they storm the field, but this was a while different tactic. Following the game, while players were making their way off the field and into the locker room, one person was seen sprinting up the stairs at Razorback Stadium, with Troy Brown’s helmet.

As you can see in the video, Troy Brown looked confused, while coming off the sideline and into the stands to try and track down the fan. Multiple police officers are seen jogging over to Brown, while one officer took off after the thief.

Troy Brown #8 of the Mississippi Rebels/. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Ole Miss Helmet Was Secured, Meaning He Didn’t Get Far

On Sunday, Troy Brown tweeted out a photo of the helmet, letting it be known that the person didn’t get far with the prized possession. It still takes some nerve to go onto the visiting team sideline and snag a helmet, if that’s how it unfolded.

Let me clear the air… He ain’t take my helmet https://t.co/iMcEYj5Pbn pic.twitter.com/IL6iRzynhs — Troy Brown (@_TroyBrown01) November 20, 2022

I have no idea why it would be a good idea to try and pull off a ‘heist’ like this, but alcohol or just stupid judgement can make a person do boneheaded things. It made for an interesting postgame for one fan, though this wasn’t the first time someone stole something from Razorback Stadium in the past week.

According to the University of Arkansas police website, someone stole a digital sign from the stadium last weekend.

College Football will make folks do some stupid things. But, no harm, no foul. The newest ‘Oceans’ heist didn’t quite pan-out for this guy. I’d imagine he won’t be allowed back in the stadium in the near future to try again.