Former Ole Miss punter and noted bad boy Mac Brown is set to make his professional debut in the XFL this weekend. The 24-year-old signed with the Orlando Guardians on Tuesday and will join the team for their third game of the season against the Arlington Renegades on Sunday.

✍🏽 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝! @XFL2023



Perseverance pays off for @macbrown854. A year after several productive weeks of Pre-Draft Prep & running his Pro Day in Oxford, Mac will finally make his pro debut this weekend in the XFL! pic.twitter.com/eK1PH31409 — Brandon Kornblue (@KornblueKicking) March 1, 2023

Brown, who committed to play for the Rebels in 2016, left Oxford after the 2021 season. He is an electric factory, who gained the attention of Pat McAfee with his bone-crushing hits as a senior.

Stay tuned for that part of his game!

First, and most importantly, the XFL’s newest punter can boom it.

When he gets his foot on the ball, it’s a weapon.

Over the course of his four-year career, Brown averaged 43.7 yards per punt, topped out at 65 yards of distance, and accumulated more than 7,400 yards on 170 career punts. His punts are insanely accurate and frequently pin opponents in uncomfortable situations.

Play of the night 🤩 pic.twitter.com/SO4gc3KBiA — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) September 19, 2021

Brown also puts an emphasis on hang time, which has led to a lot of vicious tackles from his coverage team.

Brown can boot the ball with the best of them, and when he is in the open field, he is a menace.

If Brown has a kick returned, something that didn’t happen often at Ole Miss, his opponents better look out. He is coming with a vengeance.

At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Brown could just as easily line up at strong safety. He went on a vicious hitting spree against Mississippi State in 2021, which is when he caught McAfee’s eye.

The Ole Miss Kicker ABSOLUTELY smoked a dude in the Egg Bowl



I APPRECIATE THAT#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/YfnRJIJo0h — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 26, 2021

After blowing up the Bulldogs’ kick returner in the first half, Brown got up and immediately talked his talk at an assistant coach on the opposing sideline.

Former Ole Miss punter Mac Brown will make his pro debut with the @XFLGuardians this weekend. HERE COMES THE BOOM! 💥 pic.twitter.com/r8SyWAani4 — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) March 1, 2023

Here’s another look:

Three quarters later, Brown got downfield and caught a body.

Mac Brown wants all the smoke 😤 pic.twitter.com/mCgaS24E4j — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) November 26, 2021

And then he closed out the night by cleaning up!

@macbrown854 is out here snapping necks and cashing checks 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/FjKVQ9Jv4I — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) November 26, 2021

Although Brown has a chippy side and a cannon for a leg, he has also raised more than $148,000 for ALS research through the ‘Awesome Lemonade Stand‘ with his sister Bailey. Bad boy Mac Brown is also a stand-up guy!

Brown will return to the gridiron on Sunday with the Guardians. GET OUT OF HIS WAY!