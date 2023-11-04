Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Says Pat McAfee And ESPN ‘Kissin’ Nick Saban’s Butt’

Videos by OutKick

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin turned his sardonic wit away from Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher for a second Saturday on GameDay. And he took aim at ESPN and its $85 million host Pat McAfee.

“Why are you so cantankerous about which way your kids are wearing their hats in the pregame? That just shows how you’re out of touch and not ready for the game,” ESPN GameDay host Rece Davis said kiddingly. “So, that should put you in the right frame of mind here right to get you ready for Texas A&M today?”

No. 10 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) hosts Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2 SEC) today (Noon, ESPN).

Kiffin praised Davis, who is on the Alabama campus here with McAfee and the rest of GameDay crew for Saturday night’s 7:45 p.m. clash between No. 8 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) and No. 14 LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) on CBS. Alabama coach Nick Saban appeared on the show before Kiffin.

“I needed that,” Kiffin told Davis while standing on the field at Ole Miss. Then he switched directions.

Lane Kiffin waves after beating Texas A&M last season in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

“Because these other guys are sitting there in Tuscaloosa with Saban all week, you know, feeling good, doing their own little McAfee shows with Saban and everything and kissin’ his butt. So, I see how you guys got the rat poison thing.”

And the GameDay crew all laughed loud again.

Pat McAfee signed a five-year, $85 million contract with ESPN last September and immediately announced that Saban would be on his show every Thursday.

“The rat poison might be on your side next week if you get past this one,” Davis shouted.

Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Trades Barbs With ESPN’s Pat McAfee

Should Ole Miss get by Texas A&M, the Rebels will have a top 10 matchup at No. 2 Georgia on Nov. 11. The Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) host No. 12 Missouri (7-1, 3-1 SEC) today (3:30 p.m., CBS).

The Rebels would benefit in the SEC West standings if LSU beats Alabama, and Kiffin jumped on that.

“They tell me I’m supposed to root for LSU, so go Tigers,” he said. And the GameDay crew roared again.

Kiffin still found time for yet another shot at Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher’s talent glut, which he had already visited twice this week.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit asked Kiffin why he gets fired up to play Fisher.

“I do. Anything in life, the most exciting things are challenges,” Kiffin said. “And so, if you’re going to play one of the best rosters in America, it’s exciting to have that challenge and have it in our place and see if we can make it three in a row.”

Kiffin is 2-0 vs. Fisher in all-time head-to-head matches over the last two seasons.

Funny, though, throughout Kiffin’s three extended comments about Texas A&M’s talent this week, he never said that he has much more talent and depth than A&M at the most important position – quarterback.

Junior USC transfer starter Jaxson Dart is No. 13 in the nation in passing efficiency for Ole Miss at 165.4 on 136-of-211 passing for 2,080 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions. Behind him are senior Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders and LSU redshirt freshman transfer Walker Howard, a former five-star prospect. That may be the three best quarterbacks on any one team in the nation in college football.

A&M starter Max Johnson is No. 63 in the nation in passing efficiency at 136.3 on 87-of-148 passing for 1,147 yards and eight TDs with four interceptions. He is playing for injured sophomore starter Conner Weigman, a former five-star prospect.