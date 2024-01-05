Jaxson Dart Appears To Use Tom Brady Clip To Slam Ole Miss RB Leaving The Team

Videos by OutKick

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart appeared to take a not-so-subtle shot at Quinshon Judkins on Instagram.

The running back for the Rebels stunned some fans Thursday when he announced he was hitting the transfer portal following a season that saw him put up 1,158 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Generally speaking, star players don’t transfer, but Judkins is looking for a fresh start after a solid time in Oxford.

While fans might miss him, it appears the team’s starting QB definitely won’t. He posted a video of Tom Brady on his Instagram story stating, “Man, if you’re about yourself, you might be amazing, I’d love to compete against you.”

While some might call the post cryptic, it doesn’t seem too cryptic at all. How else could it be interpreted?

Give it a watch below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Jaxson Dart’s instagram ☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/zOcdE5SWJz — that SEC podcast (@thatSECpodcast) January 4, 2024

Dart doesn’t appear like he’ll miss Quinshon Judkins.

Now, could this be a complete and total coincidence? Sure. Life can be funny at times, but does anyone think that’s the case?

Young people love using social media to send messages. It’s not ideal, but it’s a reality of life. Judkins announces he’s jumping in the transfer portal, and Dart shortly afterwards posts a video about Tom Brady talking about selfish people.

If that’s a coincidence, then it might be the most unlikely coincidence of the year. What’s more likely is there’s a lot of stuff going on behind closed doors the public doesn’t know about.

Jaxson Dart wouldn’t rush to social media to post a video like this one unless there was much more to the story.

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart appeared to take a shot at Quinshon Judkins on Instagram. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The question now is whether or not that information will come out. If there’s one thing we know about the modern era, nothing stays secret for long. I expect the tea to be spilled sooner or later. Have some inside information or thoughts on Quinshon Judkins transferring? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.