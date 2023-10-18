Columnist Calls On Ole Miss To Fire Lane Kiffin If Rebels Lose To Auburn While Taking Vicious Shots At Tigers

Videos by OutKick

Lane Kiffin is one of the premier coaches in all of college football and has his Ole Miss team heading to Auburn this weekend at 5-1 on the season. Dating back to the 2021 campaign, Kiffin has led Ole Miss to a 23-9 record. At worst, you could say Kiffin has met expectations since taking over in Oxford.

None of that matters if Ole Miss leaves the plains on Saturday losers. If the Rebels lose to the Tigers then Kiffin should be fired on the spot and be banned from coaching football ever again in the United States.

That’s the way Joe Goodman of AL.com sees it, at least.

“Maybe he can get a job in Italy or Iceland or Slovenia or somewhere nice like that,” Goodman writes. “That’s fine. It doesn’t have to be torture for Kiffin — I mean, I kinda like the guy — but a loss to Auburn this weekend gets the States-side coaching card revoked no questions asked and on the spot. There would be no living that down ever. It goes in the obit.”

“That’s how fundamentally flawed Auburn football is right now, and it has to terrify Kiffin a little bit knowing that his entire coaching career is suddenly riding on beating the team that (A) has the worst offense in all of college football and (B) doesn’t even want to try to get better never mind win games in the Southeastern Conference.”

Don’t worry, the very first line in Goodman’s column reads “This is an opinion column” in bold letters. This is like when someone says “no offense, but” before proceeding to put you six feet under.

One Alabama columnist believes Lane Kiffin should be fired on the spot if Ole Miss loses to Auburn. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

As a columnist, Goodman’s main objective is to get a reaction from readers, and titling a column ‘Fire Lane Kiffin if he loses to Auburn’ in a publication based in the state of Alabama certainly checks that box.

Auburn – Ole Miss Matchup Still Has Plenty Of Storylines

Despite the fact that Auburn could very well be the worst team in the SEC not named Vanderbilt, the matchup with Ole Miss still has plenty of juice.

The Tigers are of course coached by Hugh Freeze who had major success at the helm in Oxford before making some questionable phone calls on a university-owned phone. Add in the fact that there were serious rumors that Kiffin was interested in the Auburn job this past offseason before the Tigers hired Freeze, and it’s safe to say both coaches have had this game circled for months.

Ole Miss is rightfully a touchdown favorite in this game and should come away with a win, history is very much against Kiffin’s Rebels.

Ole Miss has played at Auburn 10 times since 2003 and has won just two of those contests.

Going even further back, the Rebels have beaten the Tigers at Auburn three times in the rivalry history that dates back to 1928. Auburn has absolutely dominated the series 35-11 all-time.