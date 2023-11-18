Ole Miss Pulls Off Classy Gesture Honoring The Military

Videos by OutKick

Ole Miss will be sporting an awesome look at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against UL Monroe in honor of the military.

The Rebels play the Warhawks in Oxford Saturday for the team’s military appreciation game, and the field won’t look like it usually does. The end zones have been painted camo with the words “THANK YOU” proudly displayed in honor of all the men and women who answered the call in our armed services to defend freedom.

It's an incredibly classy gesture, and one we will definitely always applaud here at OutKick. Check out an image of the field below.

Ole Miss honors the military.

The incredible end zones isn’t the only way Ole Miss will honor our great military Saturday. The Rebels will also wear helmets featuring an American flag design.

I’m pretty sure it’s impossible to lose when rocking a patriotic uniform. It’s simply science.

There are a lot of people right now who seem to love to criticize America and trash this beautiful country we all call home.

There’s even Americans so dumb that they are openly praising and siding with Osama bin Laden – the man responsible for slaughtering thousands of our fellow citizens.

It’s incredibly refreshing and downright awesome to see a major football program take a moment to honor all those who signed up to potentially pay the ultimate price. If that doesn’t inspire you and maybe bring some tears to your eyes, then you might want to check to make sure you still have a pulse.

Ole Miss honors the military with awesome end zone design. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

I will never apologize for loving the USA and being patriotic. I’ll also damn sure never apologize for recognizing that America is the greatest country in the history of the world. The fact you’re reading OutKick tells me you almost certainly feel the exact same way.

How do we continue to make sure America stays free and on top of the world? Brave men and women guard the gates from evildoers, and when necessary, they kick butt against people looking to harm this beautiful country we call home.

Props to Ole Miss for taking a stand for freedom and the good guys when so many in this country choose to stay silent or openly oppose the USA.