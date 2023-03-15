Chris Beard Thanks Fiancée For ‘Setting The Truth’ On Domestic Incident, During Ole Miss Press Conference

Videos by OutKick

The Ole Miss basketball program introduced its new head coach on Tuesday night, as Chris Beard took the stage in Oxford. After weeks of vetting the former Texas coach, AD Keith Carter and fans welcomed Beard to Ole Miss, with questions about the incident that led to his firing being at the forefront.

Beard walked out of the tunnel to the cheers and standing ovation from Ole Miss fans in attendance, accompanied by his two daughters. Taking the stage, Beard was trying to sell the crowd on what the future would look like for Ole Miss basketball, making it a point to say he came to Oxford to win an NCAA title.

But, the party turned serious as he left the stage and headed toward the news conference. The school, and Beard, have known this moment was coming for the past week, as they negotiated his contract. There was certainly going to be questions asked about the domestic incident that led to his firing at Texas.

It was stated in an affidavit that Chris Beard got into an altercation with his fiancée after she broke his reading glasses, where she told police “he choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around and going nuts,” according to the police report.

Beard’s fiancée also told police that he put started to choke her from behind, stating he had his “arm around her neck” during the incident.

Before the media was allowed to ask the first question, Chris Beard wanted to address the incident that led to a police report being filed.

“I understand there will be other things to talk about tonight, and I am OK with that. One of the personal things that’s been very challenging is that I haven’t been able to say much publicly over the last 90 days or so. I understand some of the questions coming and I’m very comfortable and confident in the truth.”

Chris Beard Discusses The Domestic Incident At Texas

While discussing the past few months, Beard noted how challenging this has been for his family, knowing that it affected a lot of people, noting that he’s extremely remorseful for how this has played out with those close to him. But, Beard was steadfast in his answers on why he was optimistic about returning to coaching, noting the incident has been proven not to be accurate.

“What’s been reported originally on December 12th, is proven to be not accurate, with Randi’s (Trew) statement on December 23rd, which I appreciated her setting a lot of things to the truth. Eventually the case not being pursued and dismissed was a positive too, which I always knew would happen. Because I know what happen and what didn’t happen that night.

“Certainly when it happened it was good, in almost record time, in less than two months the case being dismissed,” Chris Beard noted about the case. “I think that’s a sign of where the facts and truth of the case were as well. So for all the people I haven’t been able to talk to publicly, just remorseful and sorry it affected a lot of people, but also really confident in who I am, the life I’ve lived for a long time.”

There will certainly be questions for Beard on the recruiting trail and throughout Mississippi as he tried to sell his vision for the future. The questions will continue to be asked on visits with families or boosters putting their trust in his basketball program.

When asked directly if he put his hands around the throat of his partner, Beard noted that both parties have agreed to not discuss details of the incident.

“Very respectfully, Randi and I have agreed not to talk about the details of not only that night, but the nights we went through this process,” Chris Beard said.

The real challenge begins now, which is turning the Ole Miss basketball team into a title contender. On a night where Chris Beard found himself in-front of a new fan base, hoping to sell the future, questions still remained about his past.