‘Old Man’ LeBron James Flops on Fastbreak Dunk

updated

Oh no … has LeBron James lost a step?

During Thursday’s Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets, LeBron had an embarrassing missed fastbreak dunk that begged questions about the man’s longevity, which hasn’t been a problem yet.

(Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Perhaps it’s an unfair standard to criticize the 38-year-old for not pulling off impressive dunks in Year 20, but this is what LeBron’s known for … superhuman athleticism and dunks.

Watching LeBron James miss the easiest dunk attempt of his life wasn’t egregious but it was a sign of attrition for the King.

WATCH:

LeBron had another old-man moment in the fourth quarter when he went soaring off a Nikola Jokic shove. Lakers teammates had to peel LeBron off the hard court.

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Lakers went into the halftime break with a 53-48 lead. James had 10 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Los Angeles couldn’t keep their cool in the second half. LeBron went 0-3 from three in the fourth quarter. He also had a terrible turnover in the final :30.

Denver won the game, 108-103. The Lakers suffered their first back to back losses and went down 0-2 in the series.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

