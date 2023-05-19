‘Old Man’ LeBron James Flops on Fastbreak Dunk

Videos by OutKick

Oh no … has LeBron James lost a step?

During Thursday’s Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets, LeBron had an embarrassing missed fastbreak dunk that begged questions about the man’s longevity, which hasn’t been a problem yet.

Perhaps it’s an unfair standard to criticize the 38-year-old for not pulling off impressive dunks in Year 20, but this is what LeBron’s known for … superhuman athleticism and dunks.

Watching LeBron James miss the easiest dunk attempt of his life wasn’t egregious but it was a sign of attrition for the King.

LeBron had another old-man moment in the fourth quarter when he went soaring off a Nikola Jokic shove. Lakers teammates had to peel LeBron off the hard court.

The Lakers went into the halftime break with a 53-48 lead. James had 10 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Los Angeles couldn’t keep their cool in the second half. LeBron went 0-3 from three in the fourth quarter. He also had a terrible turnover in the final :30.

Denver won the game, 108-103. The Lakers suffered their first back to back losses and went down 0-2 in the series.

