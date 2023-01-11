Old Dominion’s Imo Essien Returns To Practice Four Days After Collapsing During Game, Explains What He Felt

Old Dominion sophomore guard Imo Essien has returned to practice just four days after collapsing in the middle of a game against Georgia Southern.

Less than seven minutes into the game, Essien sat down on his backside and rolled over grabbing his chest. After medical personnel from both team’s rushed to his side, he was able to be helped to his feet and walk off the court.

Old Dominion released a statement after the game explaining he was able to sit with his team for the rest of the game after being evaluated and traveled home with his teammates as well.

Members of the Old Dominion men’s basketball team watched in shock, and many held back tears, as their teammate Imo Essien collapsed during play in the first half of the contest. pic.twitter.com/KepBw9NxNk — TruthOnly (@panajeck) January 8, 2023

Essien returned to practice on Tuesday and explained what he was feeling when he collapsed to the floor.

“This doesn’t happen, especially for someone like me. I’ve been playing basketball all my life,” Essien told WTKR.

“Honestly, it just felt like it was hard to breathe, like I was breathing through a straw.”

“With this being a sensitive topic for me, it’s hard to replay, but it was very hard to breathe, felt like I couldn’t catch my wind. Right before I went down it felt like all my wind was gone.”

."It just felt like it was hard to breathe. Like I was breathing through a straw."@ODU_MBB guard @imo_essien talking publicly for the first time at the team's practice today since collapsing during the Monarchs game with Georgia Southern on Saturday. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/uTwSjVnb2W — Brian Smith 13News Now (@13BrianSmith) January 10, 2023

Essien is not a full participant in practice at the moment as he awaits results from numerous tests and specialists, but is able to work up a sweat on the hardwood.

It is unclear at this time what caused Essien’s collapse.

Imo Essien joined the Monarchs ahead of the 2021-22 season. His time at ODU comes on the heels of a two-time All-State high school career. During that time, he scored more than 1,000 points for Bishop Lynch High School in Texas.