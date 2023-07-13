Oklahoma’s Brent Venables Decided To Call Out Miami As An Example Of Difference Between 7-Loss Seasons, Without Naming Them

Videos by OutKick

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables was the last coach to take the stage at Big 12 media days on Thursday. But he most likely had his off-hand remarks about Miami prepared well in advance of today’s action.

Coming off a 6-7 season in 2022, Brent Venables is leaning on quarterback Dillon Gabriel to get his Sooners on the right track before exiting the Big 12. It won’t be easy for the Oklahoma coach in 2023, with 97 of Oklahoma’s 129 players competing in their first or second season for the program.

If you watched the Sooners play last year, defense was a major problem for a coach who prides himself on using that side of the ball to his advantage. Giving up just over 30 points per game, the Sooners will have their work cut out for them against a number of talented offenses in the Big 12 this season. Simply put, Dillon Gabriel and the offense will not be able to carry this team on their own, winning shootouts.

Brent Venables Takes A Shot At Miami, Without Naming Them

But there was another narrative floated Thursday that has caught the eye on Miami football fans, on social media. Brent Venables was deep into thought on why some seven-loss seasons aren’t the same at every school. Whether it’s past problems while at Clemson or recruiting against them now in Norman, the Oklahoma coach went out of his way to throw shade, without mentioning Miami by name.

“6-7, none of it’s any good, right. But had we gotten blown out by a Middle Tennessee, had we gotten beat by Florida State 45-3. The conversation is probably a little different,” Venables explained about seven-loss seasons.

University of Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables takes a shot at UM & Mario Cristobal. pic.twitter.com/0YuWgytS3m — Canes Insider (@canesinsider1) July 13, 2023

Ok, yes, you’re not overthinking this quote, it was a direct shot at Miami and Mario Cristobal. We all remember the Blue Raiders destroying the Hurricanes in Coral Gables. And yes, it’s hard to forget the 45-3 drumming Florida State put on Miami late in the 2022 season.

Venables must’ve forgot the 49-0 beating from Texas, or that his defense couldn’t stop Texas Tech from scoring in the 51-48 loss. One thing both Oklahoma and Miami have in common is that they both lost to Florida State last season.

I guess this is one way to look at the 2022 season for Oklahoma. Even though it doesn’t really matter now and the record book will always have a 6-7 record next to it. It didn’t hurt that the Sooners beat out Miami.

“Last year doesn’t mean anything to what happens this year,” Venables said earlier Thursday.

Now we will find out if Brent Vanables can turn the Sooners program around in year two, before joining the SEC in 2024. Hopefully he’s worrying about how to make a playoff run and not measuring records with the Miami football team.