Oklahoma Upsets Texas In Red River Rivalry Classic! Sooners Snatch The Win From Longhorns, Who Thought They Were Back

Give me the rematch next week! Oklahoma and Texas delivered one of the best games of the historic series on Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl.

In the final season for both teams in the Big 12, I hope SEC fans are ready to embrace this insane rivalry. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was on-hand to watch this classic game between two hated rivals.

From blocked punts to horrible interceptions, we still witnessed one of the best games of the college football season. Thanks to Quinn Ewers and Dillon Gabriel, both teams were punching each other back on offense.

We thought a Texas field goal kicker with the last name Auburn solidified a win for No. 3 Texas, but the Sooners had other plans.

For Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the Longhorns gave him too much time to operate late in the game, looking for the game-winning touchdown. Needing to go 75-yards in just over one minute, Gabriel found wideout Nic Anderson in the back of the end zone, wide open for the game winner with 16 seconds remaining.

If you were looking for an historic way for these two teams to finish out the Big 12 regular season matchup, Saturday delivered. I’m sure Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark would’ve enjoyed being in Dallas, but he decided to skip the game.

In his place, SEC’s Greg Sankey got to witness what his league will inherit next season.

Are We Going To Get A Texas-Oklahoma Rematch?

If the rest of the Big 12 plays out like it should, with both teams taking care of business, we should see a rematch for the conference title. I sure hope we get to see this matchup once more this season, beause college football deserves it.

A statement win for Oklahoma’s Brent Venables, with his team leading by ten points earlier in the game. Not only did his offense rise to the occasion, they did it against their hated rival, with a split crowd dealing with a nerve-wracking game.

Texas Longhorns fans cheer as The University of Texas Longhorn Band performs before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl on October 07, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

This is certainly a hit to the Texas Longhorns, who looked like they could run through the regular season with a undefeated record. But on Saturday, even though they struggled to stop Quinn Ewers, the Sooners proved they have their program headed in the right direction.

Now, all we can hope for is a rematch in two months, with both Oklahoma and Texas potentially fighting for a spout in the playoffs.