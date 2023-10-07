Brent Venables Was Ready For ‘Red River Shootout’ Against Texas, Throws ‘Horns Down’ For Oklahoma Fans

The hatred between Texas and Oklahoma was on full display during the first half of the Red River Shootout. But it was before the game where Sooners coach Brent Venables showed his excitement.

As both teams prepared for one last Big 12 outing at the Cotton Bowl, the Sooners got off the bus to a massive amount of fans cheering on the team. This is where Brent Venables decided to show his displeasure for the opposing Longhorns.

While walking into the stadium, Venables decided to throw the ‘Horns Down’ hand gesture, to the delight of Oklahoma fans.

After what we witnessed in the first half, the Sooners came prepared to pull the upset. Not only did Oklahoma control a good amount of the clock, they also led 20-17 at the break.

But, the first thirty minutes were filled with interceptions, blocked punts and broken defensive coverages.

As for Brent Venables, he’s just hoping to leave Dallas with the Horns Down and a massive win for the Oklahoma program.

