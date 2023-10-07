Lee Corso Was Obviously Participating In The ‘Mannequin Challenge,’ While College Gameday Crew Left ‘Red River’ Set

Videos by OutKick

The atmosphere for College Gameday was electric on Saturday morning, with Oklahoma and Texas fans naming the Texas State fair. But one of the funnier moments of the day came at the end of ESPN’s College Gameday with Lee Corso.

Baker Mayfield had taken his seat on the set, with both bands playing in the background for the monster matchup between the Sooners and Longhorns. As each person on the set was making their picks for the college football Saturday, it was Lee Corso that would get the last laugh.

ESPN College Gameday analyst Lee Corso picks the Panthers to win during the college football game. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After Baker had some fun with the notable Sooners gun while on the set, Corso decided he was going with the Longhorns, putting on the mascot head to the delight of Texas fans. But there was one problem, the ESPN crew had to get the show off the air.

Kirk Herbstreit was calling the Texas-Oklahoma matchup, so as the camera crews were showing the Gameday crew dapping each other up, Lee Corso was just sitting at the table, with his Beevo head on, and horns up.

The Gameday crew is getting up and leaving the set



Lee Corso is doing the Mannequin Challenge with Texas headgear on. Love that man pic.twitter.com/DMtEDMxOgY — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 7, 2023

I give all kinds of credit to the legendary Lee Corso for not breaking character. All the while, Herbstreit was rushing to the booth, about to call the football game. While Baker Mayfield, Reece Davis and Pat McAfee were taking their microphones off, Corso was holding court.

Thank goodness we get the headgear specialist every week of the college football season, as Lee Corso continues to bring the fun.