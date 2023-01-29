Oklahoma State Student Newspaper Trolls Ole Miss Over Spencer Sanders Transfer With Rebels Basketball In Town

Videos by OutKick

Oklahoma State did not hold back as Ole Miss basketball traveled to Stillwater on Saturday. Not only did the Cowboys put a 22-point beatdown on the Rebels in the Big-12/SEC Challenge, its student newspaper took a direct shot at the school’s former quarterback, Spencer Sanders, and his new program.

Sanders, a former four-star recruit in the Class of 2018, played his first five years at Oklahoma State. He won the starting job in 2019 after redshirting in his first season and went 31-11 as a starter.

Following the 2022 season, both Sanders and the Cowboys coaching staff agreed that it would be best if both parties parted ways. Sanders hit the transfer portal at the beginning of December and received interest from multiple programs.

In the end, after flirting with Auburn, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Florida, and Penn State, among others, the 23-year-old quarterback ended up in Oxford. He will compete for the starting job at Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels staff love what they have in Jaxson Dart (who turned down multiple opportunities to transfer out, and brings a killer mentality into the spring), and added five-star Walker Howard through the portal earlier this month. Sanders just kind of fall into their laps for various reasons.

It makes things very interesting in Mississippi.

556 miles away, in Stillwater, the Cowboys will take the field in 2023 with a different starting quarterback for the first time in four years. Its fanbase, while grateful for Sanders’ time with the program, is looking forward to a fresh face.

That was abundantly clear as Oklahoma State basketball hosted Ole Miss.

The O’Colly, the university’s independent student news publication, printed a full-page troll on the back of its most recent paper. It told the Rebels to enjoy the leftovers, a.k.a. Sanders.

The paper was distributed throughout Gallagher-Iba Arena, but mostly in the student section.

OSU chose violence and I love it pic.twitter.com/jCS3tZcQXN — Karsten カルステン 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@KarstenMelton) January 28, 2023

Oklahoma State and Ole Miss about to play here in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.



The O’Colly putting out the heavy-hitting Spencer Sanders headline here inside GIA. 😳#OKState pic.twitter.com/H1n71lv9Au — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) January 29, 2023

It was a pretty vicious move, especially considering that Sanders’ time with the program was overwhelmingly positive. Even still, it goes to show that no love is lost in college football.

When you’re gone, you’re gone. And Sanders is most certainly gone!