Oklahoma State QB Leaves The Program

Spencer Sanders’ time at Oklahoma State has come to an end.

There was a report in late November that it was incredibly likely the talented QB would transfer, and he’s now pulled the trigger on hitting the portal with one year left.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I am announcing that I am announcing my decision to enter the transfer portal today, and in the spirit of the “Cowboy Culture,” I wanted everyone to hear it directly from me,” Sanders announced Monday afternoon on Instagram.

Another QB hits the portal. At this rate, it seems like nothing would surprise fans when it comes to who is looking to transfer.

We are truly living through an unprecedented time of college football, and player movement has never been more free.

Spencer Sanders is done playing for Oklahoma State. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Sanders hopping in the portal is just the latest example of that fact, and one team is going to score a solid and steady QB.

In four seasons with the Cowboys, he threw for 9,553 yards and 67 touchdowns with a 61.1 career completion percentage. He also rushed for 18 touchdowns, including 8 this season, and an additional 1,956 yards.

The guy is a gamer, and he’ll absolutely have some teams after him. He’s one of the most experienced and accomplished guys in the portal.

Spencer Sanders hits the transfer portal. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Get used to seeing QBs like Sanders hopping around. It’s simply where we’re at these days in college football.