Oklahoma State QB Will Likely Transfer: REPORT

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is expected to hit the transfer portal once the season is over.

Sanders started out the season extremely hot, but struggled down the stretch. He got banged up against Kansas State and then threw four interceptions against Oklahoma in a 28-13 loss to the Sooners.

Now, he might be out the door once the season is over. Greg Swaim reported the veteran college QB is “likely” to transfer out of Stillwater.

Continue to hear from those close to the situation that #OKState's Spencer Sanders is likely to hit the transfer portal after the season. Sanders will be recognized this Saturday at Senior Day.🏈 #GoPokes — SWAIM SPORTS🎙 (@GSwaim) November 23, 2022

Spencer Sanders should have several suitors.

If Sanders does hit the portal, he should have plenty of teams after him. He’s a battle tested passer with plenty of experience under his belt.

In four years with the Cowboys, Sanders has thrown for 9,553 yards, 67 touchdowns and 40 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 18 touchdowns and nearly 2,000 yards in his college career. This season alone, he has 2,642 passing yards and 17 touchdowns through the air. He also has 8 rushing touchdowns and 391 yards on the ground.

Guys with those kinds of numbers don’t get ignored when they hit the portal.

Will Spencer Sanders transfer? (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, it’s been a bit of a rough year for the Cowboys after originally having so much hope and optimism.

The Cowboys started 5-0 and then went 2-4 over their last six. It now sounds like Sanders might be in search of a fresh start after the team struggled mightily down the stretch.

Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders reportedly plans on transferring. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

We’ll wait to see what Spencer Sanders does once the season is over, but if he leaves, one team should land a very competent veteran QB.