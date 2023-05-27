Oklahoma Man Arrested For AirDropping Nudes To Strangers While Filling Out An Apartment Application

Videos by OutKick

There is a lot of information required to properly fill out an apartment application. That’s the case with almost any kind of application.

You’re going to need to provide some information in order to complete the process successfully. Things like your social security number, your driver’s license number, residence history, whether you’ve ever been evicted, and your current employment situation.

Oklahoma man arrested for AirDropping nudes (Image Credit: Tulsa Police Department/Facebook)

It’s pretty much a given that all or most of that will be required. Some places might ask you for a little more or a little less information. But the information mentioned above is good place to start when going in to fill out an apartment application.

I’m going to go out on a limb and say that none of them are ever going to ask you for nude selfies. An Oklahoma man, seemingly unaware of this fact, found this out earlier this month when he AirDropped some nudes to a couple of apartment complex employees.

The employees told police that Staijeck Helm arrived on the afternoon of May 1 to apply for an apartment. While he sat at a computer filling out the application the employees received two AirDrop notifications.

Someone was attempting to send them pictures. The employees didn’t know who was trying to send the pics, and out of curiosity, they accepted the requests.

The pictures, according to police, were of Helm fully naked exposing his genitals. He was arrested for indecent exposure and charged a few days after the incident.

Keep The AirDrop Nudes To Yourself, Especially When Filling Out An Apartment Application

The Tulsa Police Department provided a tip to avoid receiving unwanted AirDropped nudes by changing your settings to only receive AirDrops from your contacts.

They also reminded the public that the information provided was about an arrest and not a conviction. What they didn’t get into is what is obviously on everyone’s mind.

Did our alleged oversharer get the apartment or not? It’s a safe bet that, because the police were called and he was arrested, he won’t be calling that particular apartment complex home. But crazier things have happened.

Another piece of information that would be helpful is to know what exactly was going through his mind. What was supposed to happen after he sent the AirDrops.