Influencer Shoots Her Shot By AirDropping Nudes At The Airport

With the amount of technology in the world today, shooting your shot can come in many different forms. Some people choose a very straightforward approach while others prefer a more traditional route to finding a partner.

Social media influencer Alaska Clarke recently went with one of those straightforward approaches while waiting for her flight at an airport. In a video she posted on TikTok, she decided to try shooting her shot with some of her nudes.

In the video Alaska claims to have AirDropped some of her nudes to random guys at the airport. She captioned the video that has over 3.7 million views, “Airdropping my noods to random guys at the airport.”

There doesn’t seem to be any kind of follow-up on Alaska’s part to let her followers know if she had any success with her stunt. The comment section had mixed reactions to it.

Some called it sexual harassment, some called it a crime, others were a little more receptive to the social media influencer’s version of shooting her shot.

Are You Not Entertained?

One critic said, “This is quite literally sexual harassment, not something to be proud of.”

“That’s called a crime,” another chimed in and spoke for several others who called the move a crime.

A supporter of her shooting her shot claimed to be in the airport at the time, “That was you haha new it wen you were looking around with that smile.”

Someone a little more desperate had this to say, “Pick me, choose me, love me.”

I know there are those who are going to doubt that this actually went down. And for good reason. The internet is filled with people doing things just to get some attention.

Is that the case here? Probably, but that’s perfectly fine with me. That’s the internet. The internet is here to entertain and Alaska is doing plenty of that across multiple platforms.