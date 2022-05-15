Oklahoma Lands Itself Some General Booty

General Booty has signed with Oklahoma, and that alone should draw the interest of some other top recruits.

Honest. Booty is his name. And he was arguably the top junior college quarterback in the country.

It was revealed on Saturday that General is taking his booty from Tyler (Texas) Junior College to the Sooners.

“Tyler JUCO QB General Booty tells me he has committed to Oklahoma. Booty led the NJCAA in passing yards in 2021, and threw 25 TDs,” wrote Jalen Ross of Sooner Scoop. “Booty will be on scholarship.”

Booty will be on scholarship. — Jalen Ross (@_JalenRoss) May 14, 2022

The Sooners now have seven quarterbacks. That’s right — SEVEN. But getting Booty is big.

“Obviously my name’s an attention-grabber and people like to do headlines with it, but I like to show people with my play that I can back it up too,” Booty told the Dallas Morning News in 2020. “I have done that, I’m going to continue to do that as well, and give them a reason to remember my name.”

It’s also safe to say that football runs in the Booty blood. His dad, Abram Booty, was a standout receiver for LSU from 1997-2000.

That’s not all. Former USC QB John David Booty is General’s uncle. So is ex-LSU QB Josh Booty, who later went on to play third base for the Florida (now Miami) Marlins.

That is a lot of Booty right there.

Oh, in case you were wondering, General does have a middle name. It’s Axel.

General Axel Booty. If dreams come true, someday commissioner Roger Goodell will be announcing that name at the NFL Draft.