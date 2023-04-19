Videos by OutKick

As Oklahoma football enters its second year with Brent Venables as head coach, the Sooners will wrap up their spring practice period with the spring game on Saturday. And its scoring format doesn’t make any sense.

There is a lot of pressure on Oklahoma this year. The program went 6-7 last season, which was its most losses in a single season since 1998. That was the year before Bob Stoops was hired.

Needless to say, the Venables era did not start off on a great note. And to further turn up the heat, this is the last season that the Sooners will play in the Big 12 before joining SEC. It would be a real shame to exit the conference in which it has competed since 1928 with another losing season.

To Venables’ credit, the turnover from the Riley era was not insignificant. But the roster has settled and now it’s time to figure things out.

That process has already begun, and the public will get their first look at Oklahoma in 2023 on Saturday. There are a lot of storylines to watch, like whom Dillon Gabriel will throw to after losing his top targets from a year ago to the NFL, and who will step up at running back. Fans will get a glimpse of those answers at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium this weekend.

Spring games ultimately mean nothing, and will have very little bearing on what the team will look like come fall camp. They’re just a glorified practice. With that said, it’s the closest as the Sooners will get to playing a live game before Week 1.

However, trying to figure out which side of the ball actually “won” the spring game will be rather confusing. The team has introduced a new scoring system.

First and foremost, why is anything worth zero points? What is the point of that?

If the offense turns the ball over, it doesn’t get any points. The defense gets seven.

Why does it need to be said that the offense won’t get any points for a turnover?

To make things even less logical, the offense will get two points for a punt. Huh?

So if the offense turns the ball over via fumble or interception, it gets no points. If it turns the ball over on downs, it gets no points.

But if it punts on fourth down, it gets two points? Make it make sense!