Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel has a decision to make. The 21-year-old senior could choose to stay with the Sooners or go pro.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby thinks his quarterback will stick around in Norman, despite the ongoing competition waiting in the wings and leaving him out to dry Saturday.

Gabriel, a former three-star recruit from Hawaii, committed to UCF out of high school. While there, he put up massive numbers as a freshman with Lebby as his offensive coordinator in Orlando.

Lebby ended up leaving for the same job at Ole Miss the next year, before joining the Oklahoma staff last offseason. Gabriel stuck around and put up big numbers as a sophomore with the Knights before getting injured and missing most of 2021.

He entered the transfer portal after the season and followed Lebby to the Sooner state once his former offensive coordinator at UCF got the job on Brett Venables’ staff.

Now, after starting every game for Oklahoma in 2022 and going 6-5, Gabriel has another decision to make. The redshirt junior could chose to play one more year on the collegiate level or turn pro and enter the NFL Draft. He could also choose to transfer again, though that seems unlikely.

Where does Dillon Gabriel stand on his future?

Following Saturday’s final regular season game, Gabriel said that he would take time to think about his decision, while Lebby said that he expects him to be back.

#Sooners players address their futures with the program bowl and portal wise. Should be noted that Jeff Lebby said he expects Dillon Gabriel back but added, "we'll see."

Lebby’s statement is bold, considering that he left his quarterback out to dry just hours before.

Oklahoma dialed-up a throwback to Gabriel, who proceeded to make the catch, hold onto the ball, and gain the first down — but got LICKED in the process.

First down @OU_Football but QB Dillon Gabriel is slow to get up.

A few hours later, Lebby said that he expected Gabriel to be back. Should he be so sure after nearly having him killed?!

Obviously, one hit in one game on a play that Gabriel had to approve will not effect his decision. It’s just a joke, relax haters.

But goodness gracious, Gabriel got clobbered. And then he wants to turn around and do it all again next season when an NFL contract awaits? Perhaps NIL money helped that hit hurt a little bit less, but if it was me— I am not taking that shot without a paycheck!