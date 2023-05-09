Videos by OutKick

Tensions are heightened as Oklahoma high school baseball nears the state playoff bracket. That was evident over the weekend as mullet-on-mullet violence proceeded to unfold during the handshake line.

Oklahoma Christian School, a private, faith-based K-12 school, is located in Edmond, Okla., a town of about 100,000 just north of Oklahoma City. The Saints, as they are known, played two OSSAA 3A Regional Tournament games over the weekend.

Both games were against the Bethel High School Wildcats. Bethel, serving approximately 400 students, is a 9-12 school located in Bethel Acres, Okla., a town of about 3,500 to the southeast of Oklahoma City.

The two sides first met on Friday in the winner’s bracket at Oklahoma Christian University, a “neutral” site. Oklahoma Christian beat Bethel 6-5.

As a result, the Saints advanced to the regional tournament final. The Wildcats moved to the loser’s bracket, and later won its double-elimination matchup to set up a rematch in the regional final.

Things got violent between the two Oklahoma City-area baseball teams!

Oklahoma Christian and Bethel played again on Sunday, with the former coming out on top. The Saints beat the Wildcats to reach the OSSAA 3A State Tournament.

Great day at the field throwing 7 innings with 7 K’s allowing 2 runs and going 2-3 at the plate in the regional championship win. @RisinBaseball @okcs_baseball #statebound pic.twitter.com/E4lHnKBCew — Spencer schwandt (@SchwandtSpencer) May 8, 2023

Amidst the two games, bad blood was spilled.

Oklahoma Christian’s catcher caught a right hook during the handshake line. The full story is unclear, and neither school has issued comment, but the blonde mullet-rocking backstop is said to have ruffled some feathers throughout the afternoon.

Video of the incident shows that at least one Bethel player chose not to shake the catcher’s hand. And then, out of nowhere, one of the Wildcats — who was not dressed for the game — planted his left foot and threw a haymaker right at the jaw of the Saints catcher.

The incident is pretty staggering. There was a lot of force, and underlying anger in that punch.

In the end, though, it was the catcher and Oklahoma Christian that got the last laugh. The Saints are marching into the state playoffs.