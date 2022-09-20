Oklahoma/Oklahoma State Rivalry Hit With Terrible Update

The Oklahoma/Oklahoma State rivalry will end in the very near future.

Oklahoma is leaving for the SEC within a few years, and when the Sooners dip from the Big 12, the famous Bedlam Series will also end, according to Brett McMurphy. The ADs from both programs confirmed the news to McMurphy.

“We don’t have any openings to play them. We’re full. Unless there are significant undertakings to make the game happen, it can’t happen,” Cowboys AD Chad Weiberg explained.

Sooners AD Joe Castiglione made clear Bedlam will end, but attempted to shift the blame to the Cowboys.

“Oklahoma State has shown no interest to schedule any future games in football, so we’re moving on (with filling OU’s future non-conference openings),” he explained to McMurphy.

Oklahoma/Oklahoma State rivalry will end when the Sooners join the SEC. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The Bedlam series ending is the latest in a long line of rivalries to die thanks to realignment. Kansas/Missouri and Texas/Texas A&M are two great examples of rivalries that no longer exist anymore due to realignment.

Great rivalries are a major casualty in the realignment war, and there’s really nothing that can be done. If neither side wants to put in effort to get a non-conference game scheduled, Bedlam will be lost to history. It’s a shame, and it will soon be reality.