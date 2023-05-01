Okay, For Real This Time: Suns Will Cover Vs. Nuggets In Game 2

updated

Videos by OutKick

I’m tripling down on the 4-seed Phoenix Suns (0-1) when they visit the 1-seed Denver Nuggets (1-0) for Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Western Conference Semifinals at Ball Arena for a 10 p.m. ET tip-off.

NBA 2023 WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIS BETTING BREAKDOWN: SUNS VS. NUGGETS

SUNS WILL COVER (AND PERHAPS WIN) GAME 1 VS. NUGGETS

I gave out Phoenix to win this series at -130 and bet the Suns against the spread (ATS) and to upset the Nuggets in Game 1. Well, Denver clobbered Phoenix 125-107 Saturday.

The Nuggets out-performed the Suns in two of the “four factors,” splitting the effective field goal shooting (eFG%) and losing the free-throw battle.

Denver PG Jamal Murray celebrates for the crowd after making a 3-pointer in Suns-Nuggets Game 1 at Ball Arena.
Denver PG Jamal Murray celebrates for the crowd after making a 3-pointer in Suns-Nuggets Game 1 at Ball Arena. (Aaron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

However, the eFG% is misleading since Denver sunk nine more 3-pointers and the Nuggets walloped the Suns in both the rebounding and turnover rate.

Nikola Jokic grabbed 12 more rebounds than Suns big Deandre Ayton alone (19-7) and Denver had seven fewer turnovers than Phoenix (16-9).

Both of the Suns’ superstars balled. Kevin Durant scored 29 points on 63.2% shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds. Devin Booker put up 27 and threw 8 dishes. But, KD turned the ball over seven times and Booker didn’t hit a 3.

Suns at Nuggets Game 2 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Betting odds for the Suns-Nuggets Game 2 in the 2023 NBA Western Conference Semifinals from DraftKings.
Betting odds for the Suns-Nuggets Game 2 in the 2023 NBA Western Conference Semifinals from DraftKings.

Game 1 obviously had a lopsided final score but it wasn’t that bad. Most of Denver’s damage was done in the 2nd quarter where the Nuggets won 37-19. Otherwise, the Suns won two of the four quarters.

The betting market isn’t overreacting to Denver’s blowout in the series opener. Suns-Nuggets Game 2 opened with Denver as -4.5 favorites and are down to -4 despite the 18-point Game 1 victory.

Phoenix needs to do minor tweaks

The Suns should be alright if they can clean up the turnovers and have a bigger effort on the glass. KD and Booker did their thing offensively and both played great defense. They combined for 5 blocks and 2 steals.

Phoenix’s turnover issues can be corrected if Chris Paul controls more of the offense. The Suns turned the ball over 2.1% less during the regular season when CP3 is on the floor, per CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

Suns PG Chris Paul drives to the basket during Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals vs. the Nuggets at the Ball Arena.
Suns PG Chris Paul drives to the basket during Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals vs. the Nuggets at the Ball Arena. (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Also, Phoenix needs to run more pick-and-roll (PnR) through Booker and Paul. The Suns ran the 5th-highest volume of PnR action through ball handlers during the regular season. Denver was 28th in PnR defensive efficiency through ball handlers.

CP3 only had one turnover in Game 1 and went 4-for-6 from 2-point range. The Suns are better off if Paul stays aggressive in the mid-range but sets up Ayton and limits Phoenix’s turnovers.

Denver’s shooting regression

Nuggets PG Jamal Murray torched the Suns in Game 1. Murray scored a game-high 34 points on 54.2% shooting (6-for-10 from behind the arc) and made a ton of contested shots.

Don’t get me wrong, Murray can do this again in Game 2. But, Murray was knocking down step-back 3s and Nuggets SF Aaron Gordon and SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were 6-for-12 from 3 as well.

Murray shoots a contested 3 over Suns wing Josh Okogie during Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.
Murray shoots a contested 3 over Suns wing Josh Okogie during Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Network)

Suns-Nuggets Game 1 would’ve played out differently if Denver missed a couple of those tough looks. The Nuggets had the 2nd-lowest wide-open 3-point-attempt rate in the NBA during the regular season.

I’m literally betting Denver’s role players won’t knock down as many contested 3-pointers and/or Phoenix will do a better job defending Murray.

BET: Phoenix +4 (-110) in Game 2, down to +3.5

Odds for the Suns plus the points vs. the Nuggets in Game 2 from DraftKings as of 12:45 p.m. ET Monday, May 1st.
Odds for the Suns plus the points vs. the Nuggets in Game 2 from DraftKings as of 12:45 p.m. ET Monday, May 1st.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Chris PaulDenver NuggetsDevin BookerJamal MurrayKevin DurantnbaNBA bettingsNBA picksNikola JokicPhoenix SunsSuns vs. Nuggets Game 2Suns vs. Nuggets Game 2 best betsSuns vs. Nuggets Game 2 picksSuns vs. Nuggets Game 2 predictions

Written by Geoff Clark

Geoff Clark serves as OutKick’s sports betting guru. As a writer and host of OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark, he dives deep into the sports betting landscape and welcomes an array of sports betting personalities on his show to handicap America’s biggest sporting events.

Previously, Clark was a writer/podcaster for USA TODAY's Sportsbook Wire website, handicapping all the major sports tentpoles with a major focus on the NFL, NBA and MLB.

Clark graduated from St. John University.

Leave a Reply