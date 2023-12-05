O.J. Simpson Reacts To Florida State/Alabama Playoff Disaster

Videos by OutKick

O.J. Simpson has no issue with Florida State being left out of the playoff.

The Seminoles were iced out of the playoff in favor of Alabama, despite going undefeated and winning the ACC. It all boiled down to star QB Jordan Travis not being able to play.

The decision has fractured the college football world. Many fans and casual observers are livid. Never before has an undefeated P5 champion been left out. Whether Jordan Travis is healthy or not, FSU did everything it was asked to do to win. Yet, the committee went a different direction.

O.J. Simpson thinks the committee got it right.

O.J. Simpson reacts to Florida State not getting in the playoff.

“Well, college made their choices pretty much the way I thought. I knew Michigan and Washington would be in. I thought Texas was a cinch to be in. It would have been hard to put – as great as Georgia has been over the past few years – it would have been hard to put them in front of Alabama, who just beat them.

Despite believing FSU is a solid team and the ACC had a winning record over the SEC, it sounds like The Juice knows it all boiled down to Jordan Travis getting hurt.

“This team went undefeated in their conference, and I’m sure the only reason Florida State didn’t get in is that they lost their quarterback,” the former Buffalo Bills running back further told his followers. You can watch his full comments below, and hit me with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The Juice weighs in on the Seminoles.

Well, at least there’s one person outside of SEC and Alabama fans who stands in solidarity with the committee:

O.J. Simpson.

The committee is taking serious heat right now. It’s getting shellacked with around the clock criticism and can use all the help and support it can get.

However, I’m not sure O.J. Simpson – was acquitted in the most famous murder case of my lifetime – is who the committee wants rushing to its defense.

O.J. Simpson supports Alabama getting in the College Football Playoff over Florida State. (Photo credit should read VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

While The Juice is all in on Alabama getting the fourth spot in the field over the Seminoles, his take definitely won’t convince people to relax. People are livid, and for good reason. Why is the regular season being played if going 13-0 and winning a P5 conference doesn’t get a team into the playoff?

At this point, that seems like a serious question to consider.

Why was Florida State left out of the College Football Playoff? (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For now, Simpson and SEC fans will continue to rally around the committee’s decision while the rest of college football threatens to revolt. Let me know what side you’re on at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.