O.J. Simpson Criticizes Clarence Thomas: ‘Screwed More People Than Anybody’

O.J. Simpson is not a fan of Clarence Thomas.

Thomas and the Supreme Court issued several major opinions last week. The two most notable were ending affirmative action for college admissions (also known as race-based admissions) and making it clear the government can’t compel speech and art someone disagrees with.

The opinions weren’t shocking to anyone paying attention and were expected to happen. However, it appears the affirmative action decision has fried Simpson.

“If you took screwing as an athletic achievement, then I think Clarence Thomas would be the greatest athlete of all-time because he’s screwed – I’m an African American – he has screwed more people than anybody if you ask me,” Simpson said in a video shared Tuesday.

The weirdest part about the video is it’s literally just a very brief comment when talking about the greatest athlete ever.

O.J. Simpson rips Clarence Thomas.

Apparently, O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted in the most famous murder trial of the past 50 years, would like to see race-based admissions continue at colleges across the country. There’s really no other justification for this comment.

He’s clearly not talking about the Supreme Court striking down compelled speech and art. The line about being black makes it clear it’s the affirmative action case he’s upset about.

O.J. Simpson rips Clarence Thomas. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

However, the former NFL running back should probably relax with firing up Twitter and taking shots at anyone, and that certainly includes a successful man like Clarence Thomas.

Even if you disagree with Thomas’ rulings, he rose from poverty to the highest court in the land. That’s a hell of an accomplishment.

And furthermore, there’s nothing insane about believing college admissions should be based on merit and not race. Merit should always be the determining factor when it comes to big decisions for hiring or admission.

Simpson beat the most famous murder case of the past 50 years.

It really is surreal seeing O.J. Simpson talking about affirmative action, race and privilege. He was accused of brutally murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. The crime scene was unbelievably graphic. They were nearly beheaded, and the following case shook America to its core.

The trial was unbelievably fierce, and Simpson was ultimately acquitted in a verdict that has been debated for decades.

He then found himself in prison anyways after being found guilty in a robbery case in Nevada. Now, he spends his days going viral and golfing.

It’s downright bizarre that he’s apparently a political commentator now.

O.J. Simpson was acquitted of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images)

Perhaps Simpson should put the phone down and get back to looking for the real killers. Wasn’t that what he vowed to do? Doesn’t look like he’s spending much time carrying out that vow. Instead, he’s busy attacking Clarence Thomas.