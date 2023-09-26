Oilers, Flames Show Off Jerseys For ‘Battle Of Alberta’ Heritage Classic

Videos by OutKick

The NHL regular season is on the horizon and one of the first major events on the calendar is the Heritage Classic between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. Now, we know what kind of sweaters both teams will be throwing on when the Battle of Alberta heads outdoors in Edmonton on October 29.

Most importantly, yes, there will be some old-school brown pants and gloves for the occasion.

First, let’s see what Connor McDavid and company will be wearing for the occasion.

An instant Classic.



The #Oilers will wear this vintage-inspired uniform for the @NHL #HeritageClassic outdoor game at Commonwealth Stadium – plus two other #BattleOfAlberta games this season!



Now available for purchase in-store & online via @IceDistrictAuth. pic.twitter.com/Tyifjf3XGS — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 26, 2023

Aaaaaand now let’s see what Nazem Kadri and the fellas will be rocking when they take the ice at Commonwealth Stadium.

Inspired by the past, brought to life today 🔥



Our 2023 @TimHortons #HeritageClassic jerseys pay tribute to the Calgary Stampeders hockey club from the 50's and 60's, bringing our city's rich history to life ahead of this incredible edition of the Battle Of Alberta!

First of all, that is a classy set of uniforms if ever I’ve seen any, even if the front of the Oilers’ sweaters looks a bit goofy at first glance.

Fortunately for the viewing public, these won’t only be worn during the Heritage Classic, but will also see action during the two other Battle of Alberta games this season.

Both Teams Paying Tribute To Local Hockey History For Heritage Classic

You probably picked up on it but these jerseys have nothing to do with the Oilers or Flames’ histories and more to do with each city’s hockey history. That makes sense, as both teams wear currently wear jerseys that are throwbacks.

The Oilers getups are an homage the Edmonton Mercurys, a team that won the 1952 Olympics while representing Canada. Believe it or not, that was Canada’s last Olympic gold until Mario Lemiuex and company won at the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics.

The team wore sweaters with a banner on them like you can see on the new Oilers sweaters. However, instead of the oil drop, the Mercurys sweaters had a maple leaf on them.

As for the Flames, their tipping their caps the the Calgary Stampeders. Not the current Canadian Football League team, but the hockey team that played in the 1950s and ’60s.

I really dig the concept of digging into hockey history for these jerseys, and both teams have some great sweaters for the occasion.

Expect more jerseys digging into local hockey tradition when the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken unveil their jerseys for the Winter Classic in Seattle.

Obviously, neither team has much history of their own to pull from considering they entered the league in 2017 and 2021 respectively.

