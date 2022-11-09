Oilers Evander Kane Gives Update After Gruesome Injury

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane suffered a scary injury on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lighting.

Kane collided with Lightning defenseman Philippe Meyers and was then cut on the wrist by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon’s skate and hurried off the ice leaving behind a pool of blood.

The 31-year-old was rushed to the hospital for treatment and was later reported to be in “stable condition.

On Wednesday, Kane himself tweeted an update on his recovery.

On the mend, thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8ZN7K5KAfc — Evander Kane (@evanderkane) November 9, 2022

“Thank you all for the kind wishes and prayers from over the past several hours,” Kane’s update reads. “Obviously last night was an extremely scary moment for me and I’m still in a little bit of shock. I would like to thank the entire training staff of the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, along with all the doctors and paramedics who rushed to help treat and repair my injury.

“Without all of you, I know things would’ve been much worse and I’m sincerely grateful. I won’t be back next game, but I will be back and I look forward to being back on the ice playing the game I love alongside my teammates in front of our great fans.”

Kane was signed by the Oilers last season and has fit in nicely with the team. In 14 games this season, he has put up 5 goals and 8 assists for 13 points.

Players React To Kane’s Terrifying Injury

The Oilers won the game 3-2, and afterward, players gave their thoughts on the incident.

“I’m just happy that he’s OK,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said according to NHL.com. “Obviously, it’s a scary situation. I don’t want to comment too much on it, but it’s a scary situation.”

Oilers captain Conor McDavid gave his take on seeing Kane suffer the grizzly injury.

“All of sudden, he was rushing as fast as I’ve seen and his eyes were as wide as a person’s can be,” McDavid said. “Obviously, we got the sense of how alarming it was and how scared he was and we’re all scared for him. It’s obviously a situation that you don’t want to see.”

Pat Maroon, whose skate inadvertently cut Kane’s wrist, also sent his best after the game.

“I hope he’s OK,” Maroon said. “When you look down and you see that much blood, you know there’s something wrong. Obviously, the boys are really worried about him. It’s a scary situation. You never wish that upon any player in the League.”

As it stands, there’s no timeframe for when Evander Kane will be back in the Oilers lineup.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle