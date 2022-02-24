Ohio Teacher Suspended After Sending Students Sex Tape

Videos by OutKick

Students at Cleveland’s Ginn Academy were enrolled in a virtual sex education course, and they didn’t even know it. Earlier this month, a teacher at the academy unknowingly AirDopped a sex video of her and her boyfriend to more than 200 students, prompting the school to place her on paid leave.

WKYC reports that as many as five videos were accidentally AirDropped from the teacher’s cellphone to students who have iPhones, though only one of the videos contained sexual content.

Talk about going above and beyond in the classroom. Back in my day, we learned about the birds and the bees when a middle-aged, overweight teacher rolled in a TV on a cart and popped in a grainy VHS so a couple of low-paid actors could explain the ins and outs.

Now that the students have an intimately better understanding of their teacher, the Cleveland Police Sex Crimes Unit has decided to investigate the matter. Reports suggest they do not believe the teacher intentionally sent the videos, and, at this time, she has not been charged with a crime.

When asked to comment on the situation, Ginn Academy released a statement to WKYC stating: “We don’t comment on personnel matter. We can, however, confirm that a teacher has been removed from Ginn Academy and is not working with students pending the outcome of an investigation.”

Fun fact: Ginn Academy was founded by legendary Ohio high school football coach Ted Ginn Sr., the father of longtime NFL wide receiver Ted Ginn. The school opened in 2007 — the same year the first iPhone dropped.

