Ohio State Wrestler Sammy Sasso In Serious Condition After Being Shot Near University’s Campus

Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso was shot during an incident near the university’s campus in Columbus.

The Columbus Dispatch said that police responded to reports of a shooting just before 8:30 pm on Friday night.

Authorities did not reveal the victim’s name following the shooting. However, on Saturday morning, OSU wrestling coach Tom Ryan put out a statement that confirmed one of his wrestlers — Sasso — sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

“Ohio State student-athlete Sammy Sasso was the victim of a senseless shooting incident Friday evening in Columbus,” the statement reads.

“Sasso was transported to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (WMC), where he is continuing to be cared for and monitored. Our coaching staff, along with members of the wrestling program and Athletics administrators, are grateful for the caregivers at WMC, thankful Sasso’s injuries are not life-threatening, and are supporting Sasso and his family. OSUPD is assisting Columbus Police with the ongoing investigation.”

As of Saturday afternoon, Sasso is reported to be in serious condition.

Sasso is a redshirt senior who hails from Nazareth, Pennsylvania, according to the school’s athletics website. He is a two-time NCAA runner-up and one of only nine Buckeye wrestlers to be named an All-American 4 times. He also won the Big Ten championship in 2021 and 2023.

Police are still investigating the incident. Multiple outlets reported that it was believed to be connected to an attempted robbery.

