The Ohio State/Wisconsin Spread Is Incredibly Disrespectful To The Badgers

Oddsmakers expect the Ohio State Buckeyes to roll through Madison and crush the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Badgers welcome the Buckeyes to Madison this Saturday for a primetime game under the lights. It’s the biggest game of the season for Wisconsin, and somehow, the team is in first place in the Big Ten West.

Despite a horrible loss to Iowa and a non-conference loss to Washington State, everything the Badgers want to accomplish is still attainable.

However, oddsmakers expect the 5-2 Badgers to fall to the undefeated Buckeyes, and it’s not expected to be close.

Ohio State is a heavy favorite against Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Ohio State is a heavy favorite over Wisconsin.

As of Monday morning, the Buckeyes are -14.5 favorites on DraftKings against the Badgers in Madison. That is just an insane line to me. You might think I’m crazy, and feel free to let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There’s a serious chance Ohio State wins. The Buckeyes should certainly be favored. I’m a Wisconsin man, but I get paid to call balls and strikes.

Ohio State is simply a better team with a much better resume. However, 14.5 points is a gift, in my humble opinion.

Ohio State is a 14.5-point favorite against Wisconsin in Madison this Saturday. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Badgers QB Braedyn Locke will be the key.

Wisconsin’s defense, while not as elite as it usually is, should be able to stop a blowout from happening. The Badgers lose, but they don’t get blown out. Their style of play doesn’t allow it. The real question comes down to Wisconsin’s offense.

Braedyn Locke is now the team’s starting QB after Tanner Mordecai broke his hand. He’s still getting his feet wet and has certainly been streaky.

However, he balled out in the fourth quarter against Illinois as the Badgers scored 18 unanswered to pull off a shocking comeback.

The game between the Buckeyes and Badgers could be incredibly close if that version of Locke shows up Saturday.

If the young passer is able to put together even a decent performance, then the Badgers should be able to make it a game.

Braedyn Locke will be the key for the Wisconsin Badgers against Ohio State. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Add in the fact Wisconsin has an elite running back in Braelon Allen and Ohio State is dealing with some health issues with TreVeyon Henderson, and it’s not hard to see how fans might salivate at a 14.5 line. It’s downright disrespectful. Am I right? Am I wrong? Give me your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.