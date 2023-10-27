Buckeyes In Trouble? Ohio State Releases Very Underwhelming Hype Video For Wisconsin Game

Videos by OutKick

Ohio State broke its trend of dropping fire hype videos, and it might have some fans concerned ahead of Saturday night against Wisconsin.

The Buckeyes and Badgers will square off Saturday night under the lights in Madison, and it will be one of the biggest games of the weekend. It’s without question Wisconsin’s biggest game of the season.

As we all know, you can’t have a major college football game without a great hype video, and nobody does the hype video game better than Ohio State.

Even as a Wisconsin man, I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again the Buckeyes drop hype videos that put most Hollywood film trailers to shame. It’s one of the best parts about the program in Columbus.

However, the one for the game Saturday night is…….well, just give it a watch below and you’ll realize why I’m not impressed.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐨𝐥. 𝟖 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 🍿🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/y8Kp19giSo — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 26, 2023

Even as a Wisconsin man, I fully expected Ohio State to bring the heat with its hype video and I was definitely looking forward to it. A great OSU hype video would perfectly amp up OSU fans and make it all that much sweeter if the Badgers manage to win Sunday.

Well, this was a massive letdown. Nothing about it was exciting. The narration was boring, there were no fire lines for motivation and the entire thing just felt vanilla.

Would it be a solid video for just about any other program? Sure, but this is Ohio State we’re talking about. The Buckeyes don’t miss when it comes to amping up the crowd.

Is Ohio State perhaps not as up and ready as they should be? It’s a question worth asking.

Unfortunately, for us downtrodden Wisconsin fans, I wouldn’t get too excited. Luke Fickell looked like he was giving the news of Chernobyl when addressing the Badgers earlier in the week.

It’s almost like neither side is amped up and ready to roll for Saturday night.

The game between the Buckeyes and Badgers kicks at 7:30 EST on NBC Saturday night. Hopefully, one of these teams decides to actually get excited and inject some energy into fans. Otherwise, everyone is in for a huge disappointment. Give me your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.