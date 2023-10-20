Ohio State Drops All-Time Banger Of A Hype Video For Penn State Game

Videos by OutKick

Ohio State is ready to battle in the trenches Saturday against Penn State, and has the perfect hype video for the moment.

The third-ranked Buckeyes host the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions Saturday, and it seems like Ryan Day’s team has hit its stride at the perfect time.

The team’s last three games include a win over Notre Dame, a 20-point victory over a very solid Maryland team and a 34-point win over Purdue. Now, the team has a matchup against one of the best teams in America in Penn State and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Will Ohio State be able to earn a win against Penn State? (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State brings heat with hype video for Penn State game.

What’s the rule when it comes to major college football games? There has to be an elite hype video. It takes the anticipation, suspense and emotion to the next level.

As OutKick readers already know, I think Ohio State has the best hype videos in America, and that’s coming from a Wisconsin fan. That’s how you know it’s real (fire away with criticism to David.Hookstead@outkick.com).

This one from the Buckeyes definitely gets the job done when it comes to setting the stage for the biggest game this Saturday. Give it a watch.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐨𝐥. 𝟕 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐝 🍿🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/dHA6T07NGb — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 19, 2023

The Buckeyes drop fire hype video ahead of PSU game.

Is Ohio State preparing for a football game or to load up the helicopters and get in a gunfight with cartel members like it’s “Sicario”?

We all know the answer is the first, but the vibe tells us it should be the latter. I don’t care who your team is.

You should be ready to run through a wall right now. You know how older guys decades out of their prime sit around at bars talking about putting the pads on one last time? It’s hype videos like this one that even make the most unathletic people on the planet ready to start cracking helmets.

Ohio State plays Penn State in Columbus Saturday, and the eyes of the college football world will be upon the matchup. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State is currently a -4.5 favorite over the Nittany Lions. I have no suggestion for the side you should take. All I know for sure is the Buckeyes will have The Horseshoe fired up and electric Saturday. Fans will need this hype video on repeat at all the tailgates around Columbus. Catch all the action at noon EST on Fox. It’s going to be a must-watch game.