Deputies Could Smell Alcohol After UTV Crash Involving Ohio State’s Brian Hartline: Report

Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline was released from the hospital Monday afternoon following his UTV crash. Details have shed light on the crash that happened on Hartline’s property.

He was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital after the wreck, which occurred around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning. The extent of his injuries were not life-threatening.

According to the 911 call obtained by TMZ, Jamie Hartline, the sister of Brian, told the operator that the Ohio State OC had been drinking. The UTV he was driving flipped, injuring him and passenger Joshua Gaylor. After being transported to the hospital, Brian Hartline could not be interviewed because of the medication he was on to treat his injuries.

A report from Cleveland.com states the Delaware Country Sheriff’s Office also said that deputies could smell alcohol when they entered Brian Hartline’s hospital room. According to the report, an investigation is ongoing, but a criminal offense could not be determined.

The report does not list the UTV driver, but Brian Hartline said he was driving the vehicle on social media.

I appreciate everyones support. I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.



I am doing well. 🙏🏼🫡 — Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) April 16, 2023

The man who was riding in the vehicle was named in the report as Joshua Gaylor, who told police that Hartline was driving. Police will decide if any charges are merited.

No charges have been filed and Brian was discharged from the hospital Monday afternoon. We will continue to monitor the story for more information.