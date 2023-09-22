Ohio State Drops Fire Hype Video For Notre Dame Game

Videos by OutKick

Ohio State continues to prove the program is elite when it comes to hype videos.

The Buckeyes will take the field Saturday night in South Bend against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the matchup between top 10 teams will have the eyes of the college football world upon it.

What’s the one rule we have in the college football world for great matchups? They have to come with legit hype videos.

Ohio State plays Notre Dame Saturday night in South Bend. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

I’ve said for years Ohio State has the best hype videos in America. The Buckeyes do it better than everyone else on a week in and week out basis.

Now, the hype video for “The Hunt” against Notre Dame is here, and it features legendary OSU LB A.J. Hawk.

Fire it up and give it a watch below.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐨𝐥. 𝟒 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭 🍿🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/X6rPP3BgCn — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 21, 2023

Ohio State battles Notre Dame Saturday night in South Bend.

You can’t call yourself a college football fan if you’re not incredibly excited for Saturday night. Ohio State vs. Notre Dame is going to be an absolute dogfight.

Both are traditional powers, both represent the best of college football and both have rabid fans. These are the kinds of matchups fans absolutely crave.

It’s #6 vs. #9. If that doesn’t get the blood pumping, then you might not be a real fan.

Will Notre Dame beat Ohio State? (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Also, Ohio State feels weirdly mortal this season. The Buckeyes have still looked great, but the opener against Indiana has many thinking OSU could fall to a great team.

Is Notre Dame a great team? Can the Fighting Irish hand Ohio State a brutal non-conference loss? Fans will find out Saturday night.

Will Notre Dame pull an upset off against Ohio State? (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Until then, they OSU fans can fire up the electric hype video above on repeat. Shoutout to the Buckeyes for continuing to pump out awesome hype content. You love to see it, whether you’re a fan or not.