Ohio State Fans Buried For Poor Behavior On The Road: ‘World Is Their Bathroom’

A Northwestern fan absolutely destroyed Ohio State for being terrible guests.

The Wall Street Journal did a breakdown of Northwestern’s attempt to build a new football facility. The new stadium will be used for multiple sporting events and concerts.

Fans of the Buckeyes took an all-time shot from local Evanston business owner Steve Starkman. Starkman and his brother own a hot dog shop right near Ryan Field. That’s allowed him to get an up close look at visiting fans. He’s not impressed by OSU fans to say the least.

Ohio State fans trashed as disrespectful on the road.

“Ohio State fans are the only problem. They have a monster following, and they think the world is their bathroom,” Starkman told the Wall Street Journal when breaking down how visiting fans behave.

While he bashed the Buckeyes, Starkman had high praise for other programs. He claimed Wisconsin fans party very hard (fact check: true) and are “nice and respectful.” He also noted MSU and Michigan both have great fans.

In fact, he really only had issues with Ohio State.

Is the criticism of OSU fans justified?

Any program is going to have some bad apples. Any group that has large numbers in its membership isn’t going to be made up of just angels.

That’s reality. You might disagree and think every fan from your school is awesome and perfect, but you’d be wrong.

Every large group has some dudes you don’t want. Is Ohio State over the top? Clearly, Starkman thinks they are, and he’s not afraid to say it.

Claiming they treat the world like a bathroom is an all-time great slam. That’s about as brutal as it gets. It’s a punch right to the groin. You’re essentially calling them low class people.

There are certainly good Ohio State fans.

Personally, I’ve never had an experience with an Ohio State fan that is too terrible. Are they very cocky at times? No doubt, but that’s what happens when you are a historical powerhouse. I will say that Starkman is definitely not alone in his opinion. A very notable person in college football once told me nobody tries harder to have a monopoly on being the worst fans than Ohio State.

There’s definitely multiple people who feel that way.

As for Wisconsin fans, yes, people from the Badger State party and party hard. Wisconsin fans, myself included, have never seen a bar or tailgate that didn’t catch our eyes. The state has a strong drinking culture, but also prides itself on being blue-collar. It’s a nice mix.

Apparently, it’s a mix Ohio hasn’t figured out yet.

Have you had a bad experience with an Ohio State fan? Let us know in the comments below.