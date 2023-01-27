Videos by OutKick

The Ohio State Buckeyes are sleeping on stacks of cash after the past fiscal year.

During the fiscal year 2022, which runs from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, the Buckeyes generated $251.6 million of athletic revenue, according to The Columbus Dispatch. The number marks a record for the athletic program down in Columbus.

Ohio State made a record amount of revenue during fiscal year 2022. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

In the history of OSU athletics, the Buckeyes had generated at least $200 million of revenue just three times. Ohio State was also able to pocket a substantial surplus. The Buckeyes had $225.7 million in expenses, which left the program with a $25.9 million operating athletics surplus.

The number was also a huge jump from the previous fiscal year, which only saw $106.9 million of revenue generated because of issues with COVID.

Ohio State is rolling in money.

It’s good to be a powerhouse program. That’s just a fact. When you have dominant teams – especially a really good football program – your athletic department is going to act as an ATM machine.

Ohio State didn’t even make the CFP during fiscal year 2022, but the Buckeyes still managed to make a ton of money.

After people were kept out of stadiums for a year, people flooded back, bought tickets and, of course, there was plenty of TV revenue.

Ohio State made a staggering amount of money during the last fiscal year. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Big Ten is the richest athletic conference in America, and is going to only get richer thanks to its new media deal. That means there’s a real chance Ohio State could set a few new revenue records in the coming years.

Even though the Buckeyes are 0-2 against Michigan the past couple years, Ohio State is still the most recognizable brand in the B1G.

The Buckeyes made a record amount of revenue during fiscal year 2022. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

That’s just a fact, and as we can see from the numbers, that leads to some serious money being made. Life is good when you’re at the top of the mountain in college sports.