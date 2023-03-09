Ohio State DB Cameron Brown Stays Salty Over Losses To Michigan Despite Getting Torched In Last Two Games

Videos by OutKick

Former Ohio State cornerback Cameron Brown went 2-2 against Michigan during his five-year college career. The Buckeyes won ‘The Game’ in 2018 and 2019, it was canceled in 2020, and the Wolverines won each of the last two matchups.

Brown went .500 against his rivals, but hasn’t won in three years. In addition, his most recent matchups against Michigan did not go well for him.

Hassan Haskins straight-up jumped over him in 2021.

Cornelius Johnson torched him in 2022 and sent Gus Johnson into a frenzy.

Brown got beat, badly, and then could not keep up. See ya.

And yet, he doesn’t seem to think that gives Jim Harbaugh’s team the right to brag.

While speaking to the cross-state rivalry at the NFL Draft Combine, Brown said that the Wolverines “can’t talk to me much,” and implied that they aren’t on his level despite the two recent wins.

They won two games in the last 15. They got it. They can have that. — Cameron Brown

He also found Michigan’s celebration in Columbus to be funny.

Perhaps Brown forgot why that celebration happened. He got flambéed on the Wolverines’ first touchdown of the game, which sparked an onslaught of scoring.

Sure, Ohio State has has more wins than Michigan in The Game since 2000. Sure, Brown won two out of four matchups.

But— Michigan leads the series all-time, and it’s a case of “what have you done for me lately?” Lately, the Wolverines have had a field day with Brown and won.

He’s so salty…!