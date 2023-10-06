Ohio State Drops Hype Video For Maryland Game Worthy Of Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

Ohio State continues to prove it has the best hype videos in all of college football.

I’ve long argued nobody does hype videos like the Buckeyes. While there are plenty of programs capable of dropping a great hype video from time to time, Ohio State posts a great one pretty much every single week.

It’s very rare when an OSU hype video misses. That’s simply the truth, and I say that as a Wisconsin man. You know it must be true when a Big Ten rival praises the Buckeyes.

Ohio State plays Maryland Saturday as the team looks to improve to 5-0. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State drops awesome hype video ahead of playing Maryland.

Well, OSU certainly didn’t disappoint with the team’s hype video for the Maryland game this Saturday. Not only did the Buckeyes bring the heat, but the video is so lit it might have fans thinking the team is gearing up for the Super Bowl and not the Terrapins.

Fire it up below and enjoy. It might have you ready to run through a brick wall if you’re a big college football fan.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐨𝐥. 𝟓 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤 🍿🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/f7lrgl9XLm — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 5, 2023

The Buckeyes simply don’t miss with hype videos.

Is it another hit for the Buckeyes or is it another hit for the Buckeyes? The answer is obviously yes. Ohio State simply doesn’t know how to miss when it comes to the program’s hype videos.

The team is playing Maryland Saturday. Not a bad opponent, but certainly not a game most OSU fans are going to lose sleep worrying about.

Ohio State is a healthy -20 point favorite against the Terrapins. On paper, the game shouldn’t even be close.

Ohio State regularly has the best hype videos in college football. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Yet, the Buckeyes brought the heat with the team’s hype video. Are they playing Maryland or in the Big Ten title game?

Most teams don’t have a hype video that good all season long, and Ohio State did it for a regular Big Ten East matchup.

Simply elite. It might pain me to say it seeing as how I definitely don’t love the Buckeyes, but I get paid to call balls and strikes.

Ohio State drops awesome hype video for the Maryland game. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

You can catch Maryland/Ohio State at noon EST on Fox. If OSU’s hype video is a sign of things to come, this one might not be close.